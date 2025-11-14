Singer Collapses Mid-Performance On Stage, Sparking Health Concerns

A singer is sparking concerns about her overall health after collapsing mid-performance while on stage. On November 9, K-pop singer HyunA was performing when she suddenly fell ill and collapsed.

The singer had been in the mddle of her performing her popular song “Bubble Pop.” That’s when she fell to the floor on stage. The incident happened at a festival in Macau, China.

Taking to social media, she apologized for the episode.

“i am really really sorry. It was a short while since the previous show though I wanted to show a good look. I don’t think I’ve been able to be a pro. Actually I don’t remember anything either,” she shared in a post.

“From now on, I’ll try to develop more stamina and work hard consistently,” she added. “It would be great if everything goes according to my wish, but I’ll try..!!”

Fans Express Concern About Singer

She concluded with, “I want to say thank you for always guessing me, caring and loving me since I was very young❤️. And I’m totally fine with that! Don’t worry about me! Hope everyone has a good night.”

However, fans of the singer were very worried about her and her health. Taking to social media, they expressed concern.

“The problem is not stamina or professionalism,” one fan wrote. “K-pop company must absolutely understand they need to treat idols correctly in terms of health and work charge. Even considering their view of it, idols look prettier when they’re healthy and happy than when they’re overworked and trying unnecessary and unhealthy weight losses. How can’t they understand that? Big support to you.”

Another also wrote, “Whoever told you to apologize has no soul. It’s probably the same person that put your health in this position. You can either listen to your body and take breaks when you need to or your body will take a break and likely during an inconvenient time.

They continued, “You’re too young to be dealing with this. Mental and physical health go hand in hand. Eat something today, hydrate and rest.”

The singer collapsed after a series of social media posts focused on her weight. Just days prior, she posted a photo of a scale and wanting to be down to a certain weight.