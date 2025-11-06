44-Year-Old Singer/Actress Announces Pregnancy

44-year-old British singer/actress Paloma Faith has announced her latest pregnancy

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram post, Faith shared photos of her baby bump while revealing the big news. “Plot twist, mother is mothering (again),” she wrote in the caption.

The singer/actress also used the hashtags #morethangeriatricpregnancy, #oappregnancy, #oapmilf, and #18weekspregnant to sum up the latest pregnancy.

She also revealed that she is currently 18 weeks pregnant. The singer/actress also shares two children with her ex-partner, Leyman Lahcine. The former couple split three years ago.

She is expecting her latest edition with her current boyfriend, Stevie Thomas, who is a director of a music venue located in Birmingham.

He was also on the reality TV show Shipwrecked in 2007.

The Singer/Actress Endures ‘Traitors’ Betrayal Right Before Announcing Her Pregnancy

Faith announced her pregnancy just weeks after her Traitors departure, which reportedly caused a major fallout with her friend and fellow competitor, Alan Carr.

The comedian, who was one of the Traitors on the show, notably bumped Faith off the show by touching her face. Following her dismissal from the show, Faith was very vocal about Carr’s betrayal.

Aiming Carr as well as all the other two Traitors, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns, Faith stated, “These are like three of my favorite people that I was sure… I hope they never call me again.”

She then said, “Bang out of order. Bang out of order. I feel really, even more betrayed now. I feel betrayed by Jonathan and Alan.”

While speaking to Ed Gamble, who hosts The Celebrity Traitors: Unlocked aftershow, Faith said that Carr was being given too much grace.

“I think you’re being nice,” she said after Gamble defended Carr for having to make the difficult decision to boot her off the show. “If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan’s face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made, and I don’t think it was very nice.”

She then noted, “I still maintain to this day that if the show was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done that to me, and I’m surprised that he did.”

Despite the fallout, Faith still called Carr “extremely lovable.” She also said she forgave him.