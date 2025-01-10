Singer and Orange Juice Pitchwoman Anita Bryant Dead at 84

Anita Bryant, a singer, pitchwoman, and TV personality known for her anti-gay activism in the late 1970s, has died. Bryant passed away at her home in Edmond, Oklahoma, on December 16, at the age of 84.

Videos by Suggest

News of her passing was shared through an obituary published in The Oklahoman. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Bryant, born on March 25, 1940, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, was raised in a deeply Christian household. Her passion for music and singing blossomed early, culminating in her own TV show by the age of 12, per her obituary.

At 18, she earned the title of Miss Oklahoma, paving the way for appearances on the CBS variety show hosted by Arthur Godfrey and the American Bandstand with Dick Clark.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Bryant found success with hits like “Till There Was You” and “Paper Roses,” which made the Billboard Top 10 in 1960. She entertained troops on Bob Hope’s tours, sang at the White House for President Johnson, and performed at both the Republican and Democratic conventions in 1968.

In 1969, Bryant gained major public recognition as the Florida Citrus Commission’s spokeswoman. She later sang at the 1971 Super Bowl and cohosted the Orange Bowl Parade for nine years.

In commercials featuring the cartoon “Orange Bird,” Bryant brought life to the catchy jingle “Come to the Florida Sunshine Tree.”

She also turned the tagline “Breakfast without orange juice is like a day without sunshine” into a nationally recognized phrase

Anita Bryant Trades Singing and Commercials For Activism

In 1977, she led a campaign against a Dade County ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. Per The New York Times, The campaign used homophobic rhetoric to repeal the law. Save Our Children’s success led to significant backlash, with both Bryant and Orange Juice facing criticism.

Also in 1977, gay rights advocates launched a boycott against the singer and the juice brand she endorsed. During a televised appearance in Des Moines, Iowa, Bryant became the target of a now-famous protest (endlessly shared on social media upon her passing) when she was struck in the face with a pie.

The incident, which foreshadowed the bold and theatrical demonstrations of ACT UP and Queer Nation in later years, took a dramatic turn as Bryant responded with a quip that included a derogatory slur against gay people. She then broke down in tears on camera.

Bryant frequently became the target of jokes on late-night talk shows and sketch comedy shows, including Saturday Night Live and The Carol Burnett Show. She was also lampooned in popular sitcoms like The Golden Girls and Designing Women.

Her once-thriving show business career dwindled, and by the late 1990s, she faced financial hardship, ultimately filing for bankruptcy. In 2006, she established Anita Bryant Ministries International, based in Oklahoma City.

She is survived by her four children, two stepdaughters, seven grandchildren, and their spouses.