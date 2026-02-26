Singer and Mother-of-Two Dies of Cancer: RIP to Scouse Pink

Beverley “Bev” Sinnott, the Liverpool-born singer known to fans as Scouse Pink, died Tuesday morning after a four-year battle with cancer, her family confirmed. She was 43 years old.

Sinnott’s loved ones announced that she passed away on February 24 surrounded by her husband, Paul, and their children, who held her hands in her final moments. Her struggle with the disease began in 2022, when doctors first diagnosed her with cancer; despite undergoing treatments, the illness eventually overcame her.

“On behalf of all the family we cannot thank you all for all your messages of love and support for her, she really was a force of nature,” they wrote.

Fondly remembered as “a force of nature” with a “heart of gold,” Scouse Pink became a well-known figure on the Liverpool music scene in recent years. She regularly performed at local venues, drawing crowds with her vibrant stage presence and spirited renditions of popular songs.

Scouse Pink Coined Her Name During Her Illness

Friends, fans and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tribute, describing Sinnott as an “incredible entertainer” whose warmth and humor lifted spirits even during her illness. Many recalled her willingness to support younger artists and her deep connection to the community that embraced her music.

Sinnott adopted the stage name “Scouse Pink” during her illness, a nod to her Scouse roots and her indefatigable spirit. She built a close rapport with audiences not just through her voice but through her genuine interactions.

Local venues where Scouse Pink performed also expressed sorrow, highlighting her contributions to Liverpool’s vibrant nightlife and live music culture. Performers and patrons alike described her as a “beloved part of our musical family.”

Details about Sinnott’s funeral and memorial service have not yet been announced. But according to her family, they will be forthcoming “as soon as things are in place.”