Singer/Actress’ Baby Arrives Early, Has Multi-Day Stint in NICU

A popular singer and actress shared that she delivered her third baby via cesarean section, and her newborn was admitted to the NICU.

Paloma Faith took to Instagram on March 10 to share that she’d welcomed her new child, and detailed the harrowing story of his birth.

“On Friday, March 6th, I had my third baby, a little boy. He was a bit early and ended up in NICU for 3 days with some breathing problems,” the 44-year-old wrote. “The midwives and team (Obgyn etc) around me were incredible, particularly @missclairemellonandassociates @pat_themidwife@thisisyourbaby365.”

The sweet post showed a black-and-white snapshot of the singer’s ribbon-decorated thumbnail nail making its debut alongside her newborn’s hand.

“Today we got home! As usual, it’s not easy, I’m engorged already, day three intrusive thoughts, in love with my partner and my kids more than ever. Just taking it all slow. C sections ARE PAINFUL! He’s perfect and wonderful. Breastfeeding is hard!” the “Mistakes” singer added.

Plenty of fans and pals of the Peter & Wendy actress took to the comments section, including English writer Elizabeth Day.

“Congratulations, my darling! I can only imagine the challenges of the last week and the complex and varied emotions you’re feeling, but you’ve got this. You’re so, so strong,” the How to Fail author wrote.

The “Crybaby” singer has two daughters, born in 2016 and 2021, with her ex-partner Leyman Lahcine. Her new baby boy is her first child with her current partner, music venue director Stevie Thomas.

Paloma Faith Documented Her Struggles with Her Advanced Maternal Age Pregnancy

Meanwhile, Paloma Faith was open about the health struggles she faced during her latest pregnancy. In December, the singer posted a photo on social media of herself using a nebulizer to stabilize her breathing. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a hospital bed, wearing a cap, and looking directly into the camera.

“Thanks @homertonhospital for nebulising me for FLU A,” she wrote next to the candid shot.

Paloma later shared black and white photos of herself on social media, adding: “Pregnancy at 44. Ngl that’s a bit worrying, but I’m trying to pretend to myself I’m calm, so that eventually that comes true.”

Women over 35 can have healthy pregnancies, but risks increase with age, according to the Cleveland Clinic. These include high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, preterm birth, abnormal birth weight, genetic disorders like Down syndrome, miscarriage, stillbirth, or the need for a C-section.