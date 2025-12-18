Singer/Actress, 44, Hospitalized Amidst Pregnancy

A popular singer and actress revealed she was hospitalized shortly after announcing her advanced maternal age pregnancy.

Videos by Suggest

44-year-old Paloma Faith recently shared an Instagram story showing herself using a nebulizer to stabilize her breathing.

In the photo, the singer is seated on a hospital bed, wearing a cap, and looking directly into the camera.

Image via Instagram / Paloma Faith

“Thanks @homertonhospital for nebulising me for FLU A,” she wrote next to the candid shot, per The Sun.

The Celebrity Traitors star has not shared further details about her condition or whether she will need ongoing monitoring. She is currently expecting her third child, her first with boyfriend Stevie Thomas.

According to Metro, Paloma later shared black and white photos of herself on social media, writing: “Pregnancy at 44. Ngl that’s a bit worrying, but I’m trying to pretend to myself I’m calm, so that eventually that comes true.”

“I couldn’t be more happy about another baby, and I’m bracing myself for the storm…” she added.

Women over 35 can have healthy pregnancies, but risks increase with age, according to the Cleveland Clinic. These include high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, preterm birth, low or high birth weight, genetic disorders like Down syndrome, miscarriage, stillbirth, or needing a C-section.

The ‘Crybaby’ Singer Announced Her Pregnancy in October

The singer announced her pregnancy back in October with a baby bump photo, captioning it: “Plot twist, mother is mothering (again).” She cheekily added the hashtags #morethangeriatricpregnancy, #oappregnancy, and #oapmilf.

In the photo, Paloma sat on a bed wearing a cropped football jersey and a flowing polka dot skirt, showing off her baby bump. She paired the look with a baseball cap and held her adorable pet dog.

The “Mistakes” singer shares two daughters, born in 2016 and 2021, with her ex-partner Leyman Lahcine.