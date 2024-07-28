Sinéad O’Connor’s Official Cause of Death Revealed 1 Year After Her Passing

One year after Sinéad O’Connor suddenly passed away at the age of 56, the iconic singer’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” songstress’ death certificate revealed that the cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, the Irish Independent reported.

The certificate also revealed that her death was a result of “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

Sinéad O’Connor’s death was formally registered by her former husband, John Reynolds in Lambeth, London on July 24. Senior coroner for Inner South London Julian Morris certified her death after a post-mortem examination.

The media outlet further reported that O’Connor was discovered “unresponsive” at a home in London on July 26, 2023. Following the news, the Coroner Court’s website stated that “no medical cause of death was given.”

A Scotland Yard spokesperson also reported that her death was “not being treated as suspicious” after her death. The London Inner South Coroner’s Court further issued a statement noting that O’Connor died of natural causes and that it had ceased involvement in her death.

Sinéad O’Connor Passed Away a Little Over a Year After Her Son Shane Died By Suicide

The death of Sinéad O’Connor came a little over a year after her 17-year-old son Shane passed away.

O’Connor’s son was reported missing just two days before he was found on Jan. 8, 2022. His body was discovered by Gardaí in the Shankill to Bray area, south of Dublin.

The singer revealed the devastating news on social media. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today,” she wrote. “And is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that the body discovered was Shane O’Connor. “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7 January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”

Shane was the son of Sinéad O’Connor and Irish musician Dónal Lunny. O’Connor also revealed that her son had been on suicide watch a Tallaght Hospital.