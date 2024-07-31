simone-biles-wins-5th-olympic-gold-medal-in-front-of-celeb-filled-crowd

Simone Biles does it again. At this year’s Olympics, she walked away with her fifth gold medal in the games – and she did so in style.

The world champion gymnast washed the competition in the Women’s Artistic Team All-Aroundlo. Alongside Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. The group claimed the highest prize, beating out Italy and Brazil for first place in the final.

Simone Biles Wins 5th Gold Medal at 2024 Olympics

This marks the first medal for all the women in this year’s games. With each scoring well in their respective contests. Biles competed in all four exercises. The vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor – but was unable to claim any ribbons before Tuesday.

The stars were out on Tuesday afternoon to witness the gymnasts make history. Everyone from Serena Williams to Natalie Portman to Jason Kelce cheered on as the US team flew all around the mat.

Biles’ own husband and NFL player, Jonathan Owens could be seen going crazy in the crowd.

For Biles, this makes eight total appearances on an Olympic podium. She previously won four golds and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. And a silver and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

She’ll have plenty of chances to expand on her collection this week. She is set to participate in four more final events in Paris and is slated to win most if not all of them.

Star Reveals Details About Wedding Night

The world was introduced to world-class gymnast Simone Biles when she was barely a teenager. But now, Biles is known as the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Last May, Biles tied the knot with Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens in Cabos, St. Lucas. In a wedding anniversary post celebrating their first year together, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that she “blacked out” on the night before their big day.

“Momma Biles is probably telling me I need to eat before I black out,” she explained in the post. “Which would have been good advice about 3 hrs before this.”

She went on to admit that she “did indeed blackout” which ultimately ended her night early.