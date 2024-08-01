simone-biles-and-suni-lee-sport-sparkling-leotards-covered-in-15k-swarovski-crystals-for-olympic-finals

Team USA’s Suni Lee and Simone Biles once again stole the spotlight after they sported leotards featuring 15,000 Swarovski crystals during the 2024 Olympic finals.

According to Page Six, Lee and Biles competed while wearing the USA Elegance Leotard that was custom-made by GK Elite. Lee was seen wearing a gorgeous blue and white leotard as she took to the mat for the vault. Biles donned an all-blue leotard during her time on the mat.

During individual rounds, Simone won the gold on floor while Suni won the bronze.

Both Simone Biles and Suni Lee were incredibly stunning as they ran onto the mat shrieking with happiness after winning the gold during the all-around team final on Tuesday, July 30. Team USA won with a 171.296 score. Team Italy took the silver and Team Brazil won the bronze.

Simone Biles Previously Opened Up About Supporting Suni Lee During the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Showing their friendship goes beyond the mat, Simone Biles recently opened up about supporting her teammate Suni Lee during the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

While speaking to reporters during the event, Biles opened up about how she was by Lee’s side after he failed to stick the landing during her vault routine. “I knew exactly what was going through her head. I dealt with that in Tokyo,” Biles stated, per PEOPLE. She further pointed out, “I knew that she needed some encouragement and somebody to trust her gymnastics for her and to believe in her.”

Simone Biles continued by stating, “That’s exactly what I did, I went back there and I went to talk to her … I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve done that exact thing. I know how traumatizing it is, especially on a big stage like this. I didn’t want her to get in her head.”



Simone then shared that she could tell that Lee was struggling with “twisties,” the same mental block she experienced during the 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking about Biles’ unwavering support, Lee told reporters, “I think she knew that I needed help at the moment. She out of anyone understands basically what I did on vault. She just came over to see if I was okay and basically just help boost me up and get my confidence back up because at that point I was kind of thinking that this was over. It was really nice having her in my corner.”