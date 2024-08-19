Simone Biles Enjoys ‘Olympic F—ing Champion’ Dinner With Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles’ Olympic celebration continues as she enjoys a “f—ing champion” dinner with her husband and NFL star, Jonathan Owens.

Over the weekend the Team USA gymnastics icon took to her Instagram Stories to share an image of her and Owens enjoying the meal as confetti raining down with sparklers and bottle service. They also had menus that reads “Olympic F–king Champion!”

The couple was at Maple & Ash, a Chiacgo-based steakhouse. The restaurant re-posted Biles’ images and wrote “Champions eat at Maple,” the caption reads.

Deadline reports that the 2024 Paris Olympic Games made Simone Biles the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time. She has landed 11 Olympic medals, four of which she earned at this year’s games.

In Paris, Biles earned the gold in the Team, All-Around, and Vault competitions. She also scored the silver in the Floor routine.

Is Simone Biles Planning To Compete in the 2028 Olympic Games?

Although she was dubbed the oldest all-around champion in 72 years in Paris, Simone Biles danced around the idea of competing at the 2028 Olympic Games. The iconic sporting event will take place in Los Angeles, her hometown.

“Never say never,” she stated when asked about the upcoming games. “The next Olympics is at home. So you just never know.”

She added with a laugh, “But I am getting really old.”

She also spoke to USA Today about how happy she was to be competing again three years after her 2020 Tokyo Games struggles. “I’m really excited to be competing again,” Biles said. “The negative comments, they’re painful after a certain point. They hurt. But I’m still in therapy, working on all that stuff, to just make sure my mental health is well. But they’re really quiet now. So that’s strange.”

Biles continued by pointing out, “Not many people in the world can do it to this level, so once we’re out here, the floor is our stage. It just feels so freeing for us. We’re in our element, we’re having fun and doing what we love to do. I think that’s why I love it so much.”

Coach Laurent Landi went on to add, “To recover, what she’s done, it’s amazing. I frankly didn’t think it was going to be possible, because the trauma was deep and real. It’s great to see her out there enjoying every moment of it and having fun.”