Move Over Wolf Cut, The Shullet Is The Latest Mullet-Inspired Hair Trend

How many iterations of the shaggy mullet can there be? We’re not really sure yet, but hairstylists keep churning them out. Hot on the heels of the wolf cut and the octopus cut, the “shullet” is the newest trending hairstyle for 2022.

What’s a shullet you ask? Well, while the wolf cut combines a shag, bob, and mullet, the shullet meshes just the shag and the classic mullet. It’s a bit more dramatic than the flowy octopus cut, and a little less dramatic than the choppy wolf cut. It’s a happy medium for those who want an edgy(ish) look. The cut has lots of choppy lengths, shorter fringe, and wispy face-framing layers without going full mullet.

How To Style A Sleek Shullet

Richard Mannah, world-renowned hairstylist and shullet extraordinaire, shared how he styled a newly cut shullet on Instagram. For a sleek look, he used Joico products. He first applied Joico Luster Lock to the model’s hair to lock in moisture and add protection to the styling process. Then, he added Joico Power Whip to damp hair. This mousse helps control frizz, even in the summer heat and humidity.

For even more volume and texture, he used Joico Joifull Styler. Then, Joico Body Shake was added for texture, without stickiness or stiffness. And lastly, Joico Rise Up was sprayed on the roots for lift and body.

In the end, the style is sleek, edgy, and completely modern. He also used a hairdryer and curling wand to complete the shullet look.

How To Style A Wavy Shullet

It’s time to lean into naturally wavy or curly hair. For a wavy shullet, add product before styling. You can air dry for a more natural look, or use a hairdryer for a more put-together situation.

Using a diffuser with your hairdryer will knock out any frizz, though. Also, applying products, like Aveda Curl Enhancer, Kenra Curl Defining Cream, and/or BIOLAGE Styling Finishing Spritz will give added texture, shine, and bounce to your beautiful new ‘do. The tousled look will give off “cool girl” vibes without much effort, plus growing out the hairdo isn’t as awkward as a pixie cut or bob.

For those with thick hair, the layers and thinning out will help with the summer heat. And for those with less voluminous hair, the style lends texture and fakes volume with the added layers. Truly a style for all hair types. It’s fun, edgy, and less maintenance than other trending styles. We’re here for it.

