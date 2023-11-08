‘Shrek 5’ Confirmed! Info Leaked Through NBCU Intern’s LinkedIn Resume

It looks like everyone’s favorite ogre is making a comeback!

Leaks for incoming projects happen pretty much all the time. However, the internet is going absolutely nuts after an intern accidentally revealed that DreamWorks’ very own Shrek will be making a return in 2024!

Alamy

According to TMZ, “Shrek 5” is trending, thanks to a screenshot of a LinkedIn resume posted by a young woman who claimed she had recently worked for NBCUniversal, the parent company of DreamWorks.

In a section that broke down her experience as a Consumer Products intern, the woman listed “SHREK 5 (DreamWorks Animation 2025).”

Credit: TMZ

If the screenshot turns out to be authentic, it’s a rather conspicuous slip-up on her part. She’s inadvertently spilled the beans about her involvement in ‘Shrek 5’ this year, a film she claims is not scheduled for release until 2025.

Ever since it was uploaded and widely circulated, the woman’s profile has undergone some alterations, discreetly removing any mention of the swamp-dweller. While NBCU hasn’t made an official announcement about ‘Shrek 5’ just yet, there have been tantalizing hints in recent films related to the ‘Shrek’ universe.

verochkasurnaeva

With the hundreds of memes that continue to dominate the internet, it’s safe to say that there is a dragon-sized fanbase for Shrek. It’s been over 10 years since the last film, so a new one is long overdo.

NBCU has remained tight-lipped about the alleged leak, but there’s a growing belief among some that this may prompt an official announcement in the near future.

Here are some other movies making comebacks that we’ve covered:

‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’

Henry Selick and Tim Burton confirmed that they have something spooky in the works. In an interview with People Selick expressed that he was sold on making a prequel instead of a sequel for everyone’s favorite Halloween and Christmas movie. The new movie will tell main character Jack Skellington’s origin story as well as how he became the Pumpkin King.

‘Legally Blonde 3’

COURTESY OF METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER



Reese Witherspoon is reclaiming her role as Elle Wood nearly 22 years after the film’s debut. Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling will be reimagining the script alongside Dan Goor, making this the second film the two have worked on together.

‘Knives Out 3’

Filmmaker Rian Johnson told Insider in a December 2022 interview that the third film of the murder-mystery series was gonna be “an-all American adventure.” Johnson and Daniel Craig, the actor who plays protagonist Detective Benoit Blanc, have been tightlipped about the cast for the upcoming movie, fans are still very excited to see the English actor on the big screen again.