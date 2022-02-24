8 Short Haircuts For Women Over 40 That Will Always Be In Style

As we age, taming our tresses sinks lower and lower on our daily priorities. Long and unwieldy hairdos are hot, time-consuming, and not worth the hassle. So, it’s unsurprising that so many women over 40 opt for the big chop.

Short hairstyles are often more manageable and cooler (read: hot flash-proof). Since short hair first became fashionable for women in the 1920s, we’ve collected a wide range of timelessly stylish short coifs for every face shape.

And as these celebs can attest, these easy-to-manage, short haircuts will always be in style.

1. Ear-Length Bob With Side Part And Bangs

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image)

Best suited for: Round, Oval, and Heart face shapes

Cameron Diaz’s ear-length bob highlights her round face shape, while the side-swept bangs keep the hairdo from looking too blunt. This is a great option for those who want short hair but are uninterested in pixies or buzz cuts. If you’re struggling to style your bob, this heated styling brush can help tame thick, short hair.

2. Ear-Length Bob With Overgrown Bangs

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for VH1 Save The Music)

Best suited for: Round and Heart face shapes

Queen Latifah offers an alternative to Diaz’s ear-length bob. Unlike Diaz’s look, the bangs here are left long and curly. The overgrown bangs add an interesting asymmetry to the overall silhouette. Meanwhile, it adds more romance and length to an otherwise conveniently short ‘do.

3. Wispy Shag And Bangs

(Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

Best suited for: Oval face shapes

Oval faces are slightly longer than they are wide. You can use your hairstyle to balance out your facial dimensions by opting for face-framing layers. Uma Thurman’s wispy shag with side bangs ends right at her jawline, for example, perfectly frames her face.

The side bangs help shorten the forehead without cutting it off completely, like blunt, straight-across bangs. Further, this purposefully shaggy look allows your natural locks to hang freely. No styling? No problem.

4. Sleek And Straight Bob

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Best suited for: Heart and Square face shapes

If you prefer something a little more polished, then Salma Hayek’s sleek, shoulder-length bob is a great option. While hers isn’t the shortest look on the list, you can easily lop off an extra inch or two to keep your hair from piling at your shoulders.

The middle part and straight tresses help emphasize heart-shaped faces’ strong jawlines. Additionally, this ‘do can soften the angles of a square-shaped face. A celeb-approved Brazilian Blowout can also keep your locks looking glassy smooth.

5. Cropped Pixie

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Best suited for: Round and Heart face shapes

A cropped pixie is about the closest one can get to a full-on buzz cut. These ultra-short ‘dos best suit round- or heart-shaped faces. Because the hair stops above the ears, all focus is centered on the face’s natural silhouette.

Angela Bassett’s distinct jawline stands out against her spiky pixie cut. Charlize Theron rocks a similar style with softer edges that keeps the hairdo less edgy. In addition to highlighting face shape, short pixie cuts like this can also help disguise a receding hairline—a win-win!

6. Middle Part Bob

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Best suited for: Heart face shapes

Halle Berry has the quintessential heart-shaped face with her high cheekbones and strong jawline. She frames her face without harshening its angles with a wavy, middle part bob. There’s enough length to add variety while not being too hot and heavy.

This look is similar to Thurman’s shag but slightly shorter. Heart-shaped faces are nicely framed by jawline-length cuts. Oval and square faces, however, can look disproportionate or overly angular at this same length.

7. Collarbone Curls

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Best suited for: Square face shapes

Ultra-short haircuts can make the angles of a square-shaped face look even more severe. If you want to lean into this angular appearance, then chop away! But if you want to soften your face’s silhouette, this curly collarbone-length ‘do is a better option.

Susan Sarandon’s loose, long-ish curls highlight her face shape without making her appear boxy. Meanwhile, the rounded edges of the curls soften the face’s angles, offering a timeless and versatile look.

8. TWAs to Full ‘Fros

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Best suited for: Round face shapes

A timeless option for natural hairstyles are TWAs (teeny-weeny afros) to full-blown, picked out ‘fros. This look has come in and out of mainstream vogue since the mid-20th century, and there’s good reason for it.

Short hairstyles like Viola Davis’s beautifully emphasize natural hair’s dense curl structure and volume. If you want even thicker, fuller hair, this award-winning hair density serum can help. Otherwise, you can let your curls fly free, knowing they’re never not in style.

