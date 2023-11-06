Shooter Jennings Says Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Isn’t Grammy-Worthy

Singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings didn’t hold back when he was recently asked about Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In a Small Town” and whether it deserves a Grammy nomination. With Grammy nominations just around the corner, Shooter shared his unfiltered opinion, and it’s safe to say he’s not a fan of the track.

Speaking to reporters at LAX, Shooter made it clear that he doesn’t believe “Try That In a Small Town” should be considered for a Grammy. However, his criticism is not politically motivated but rather focused on the song’s lyrical and musical content.

While “Try That In a Small Town” is credited to four songwriters, Jason Aldean is not one of them. Shooter Jennings argues that the song lacks substance in both lyrics and music, suggesting that it’s a shallow message-anthem that lacks true artistry. He’s of the opinion that such a song should not be recognized by the Recording Academy.

Moreover, Shooter Jennings questions the actual popularity of the song on streaming platforms. He posits that “Try That In a Small Town” might not be as successful as it appears on music charts.

This candid criticism from Shooter Jennings may not sit well with some people, but it reflects his honest assessment of the song. Shooter’s comments are sure to spark discussions and debates as the music industry and fans await the upcoming Grammy nominations.

As the Grammy nomination announcements draw near, it remains to be seen whether “Try That In a Small Town” will be among the songs considered for recognition by the Recording Academy. Regardless of the outcome, Shooter Jennings’ remarks highlight the subjectivity and diversity of opinions in the world of music.