‘Roseanne’ Legend Dies of ‘Pneumonia-Related Illness’: Jay Daniel Was 82

Jay Daniel, the Emmy-winning television producer who helped guide some of the most influential sitcoms and dramas of the 1980s and 1990s, has died from a pneumonia-related illness. He was 82.

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Daniel died Wednesday at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife, artist Vicky Daniel, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The veteran producer spent decades working behind the scenes on hit television series, including Roseanne, Moonlighting, and Cybill.

News of Daniel’s death prompted tributes from colleagues across the entertainment industry. Writer and producer Glenn Caron, who worked closely with Daniel on Moonlighting, announced the loss in a social media post and praised his longtime collaborator’s professionalism and leadership.

“He was simply the best. He left us last night. He will be very missed,” he wrote.

Daniel built a reputation as a steadying force on productions often marked by creative challenges and demanding schedules. Industry peers frequently credited him with maintaining order and helping productions stay focused during difficult periods. His calm management style earned respect from cast members, writers and network executives alike.

‘Moonlighting’ Was One Of Jay Daniel’s Most-Known Works

Born in 1944, Daniel entered the television business after working in production and management roles. He eventually became one of the medium’s most trusted producers, taking on key responsibilities for several high-profile series. His work on Moonlighting, the acclaimed ABC drama starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, helped establish the show as one of television’s signature programs of the decade.

Daniel later joined the team behind Roseanne, the groundbreaking sitcom that reshaped network television’s portrayal of working-class American families. He served as an executive producer during the show’s successful run and contributed to its continued popularity.

His résumé also included Cybill, starring Cybill Shepherd, along with numerous other television projects that reflected his wide-ranging influence across comedy and drama.

While audiences rarely saw his name on screen, many of television’s most memorable programs benefited from his guidance and experience.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Vicky.