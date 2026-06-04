Movie Producer Dies by Suicide: K. Rajan Was 85

K. Rajan, a veteran film producer in India’s Tamil-language cinema, has died by suicide.

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The 85-year-old producer drowned after falling into the Adyar River in Chennai, India, on May 17. According to The Hindu, a senior city police official reported that Rajan was returning to his hotel, where he had been living estranged from his family. He allegedly asked his driver to stop on a bridge before jumping into the river.

According to The Hindu, after being alerted, the police recovered the body with assistance from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. It was then sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. Local police have reportedly filed a case and are investigating.

Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting.

May his… pic.twitter.com/75GXFHu9uM — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 17, 2026

Rajan, who was also an actor, writer, and director, began his career by producing the 1983 film Brammacharigal. He made his acting debut in 1987 in Michael Raj, starring Raghuvaran. Over the next decade, Rajan wrote films like Thangamana Thangachi (1991) and Chinna Poovai Killathe (1992). He also directed Namma Ooru Mariamma (1991), which starred Nizhalgal Ravi and Sarathkumar.

Over the turn of the century, he produced films like Doubles (2000), Aval Paavam (2000), and Ninaikkatha Naalillai (2001). He also directed Unarchigal in 2005.

As an actor, Rajan appeared in over 18 films. He was last seen in two 2023 releases: the Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu and Bakasuran, which starred Selvaraghavan.

Actors Pay Tribute to K. Rajan

High-profile Indian film personalities paid tribute to K. Rajan in the wake of his passing.

“Terrible news,” Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar began in her tribute on X. “Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of the film fraternity, producer K Rajan sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. He was a very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. This is very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace.”

“The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow,” veteran actor R Sarath Kumar added in his own tribute. “From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

K. Rajan leaves behind a son, the actor Prabhukanth.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.