Shia LaBeouf Confirmed Into Catholic Church, Reveals Plans to Become a Deacon

Despite his numerous well-known controversial incidents over the years, Shia LaBeouf has reportedly decided to change his ways by being confirmed into the Catholic Church and is considering becoming a deacon.

According to Bishop Robert Barron, LaBeouf officially joined the Catholic Church on New Year’s Eve.

“Friends, please join me and the Capuchin friars in continued prayer of Shia LaBeouf,” Bishop Barron wrote on Facebook. “Shia was fully received into the Church through the sacrament of Confirmation on New Year’s Eve.”

Bishop Barron also shared a quote from St. Augustin of Hippo to honor Shia LaBeouf’s decision to be confirmed. “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.”

The Capuchin Franciscans – Western American Provine also posted photos of Shia LaBeouf’s confirmation mass. “We are grateful to be a part of his journey and ask for you to continue to pray for our dear friend,” the post reads.

The Capuchin Franciscan Praise Shia LaBeouf His Deep Commitment To His Faith Journey

In a follow-up statement, Capuchin Franciscans – Western America Province stated they are overjoyed to welcome LaBeouf into the fold. They were also grateful to witness LaBeouf’s deep commitment to his faith journey.

“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey,” the statement reads. “That has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church,” the statement reads. “His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

The organization noted it believes in the power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. “We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey.”

The organization then asked everyone to keep Shia LaBeouf in their prayers as he continues his spiritual journey. “May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church.”

According to LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin Friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, the actor is planning to become a deacon “sometime in the future.”

Rodriguez said Shia LaBeouf started thinking about diaconate during his recent film Padre Pio. “He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,” Rodriquez recalled. “And he still feels that way.”

Shia LaBeouf did say that Padre Pio led him to become interested in the Catholic Church. He noted that he was agnostic before finding God. The actor had a bar mitzvah when he was 13 years old. However, he admitted to never embracing the Jewish faith.