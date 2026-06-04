Morgan Wallen Addresses Piano-Flipping Incident

Days after he shocked the audience by flipping his piano onstage, Morgan Wallen addresses the incident.

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As previously reported, the incident occurred at Wallen’s “Still the Problem” tour stop at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado, last week. The country music superstar grew so frustrated with technical difficulties involving the piano that he flipped it over.

The piano was to be used for Wallen’s performance of his song “Sang In My Boots.” However, during the performance, the piano malfunctioned, leading to the singer’s outburst.

Days later, Wallen was on stage, ready to perform the song with the piano.

“Hey, I just want you guys to know that right now this piano is working,” he told the audience. “That’s what they told me last night, too.”

The singer posted a video of the performance and wrote, “Can you tell I’m so distraught over my piano.”

Another Incident Occurred During Wallen’s Empower Stadium Tour Stop

Although Wallen’s piano-flipping situation at Empower Stadium made headlines, another incident occurred during the same performance.

While performing his song “Love Somebody,” Wallen was seen walking around the stage when he stopped and noticed something.

“Hold on, hold on,” the country singer stopped. “Y’all get some help for this man right here.”

After security and the venue’s medical staff assisted the man, Wallen resumed his performance. However, many TikTok users who were at the concert said they had been yelling for help before Wallen took notice. They even held the man up as if he were about to crowd-surf to get security’s attention.

Wallen remains on tour and is scheduled to perform at Acisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday. The singer will perform alongside Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King on Friday. He will then perform alongside Ella Langley, Gavin Adock, and Zach John King on Saturday.

He’ll be taking a short break and resume the tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on June 19 and 20.

His “Still the Problem” is scheduled to conclude after Wallen’s Aug. 1 performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.