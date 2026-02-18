Shia LaBeouf Arrest Details Surface

New details emerged Wednesday surrounding the arrest of actor Shia LaBeouf in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New Orleans Police Department, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, officers responded to a call on the 1400 block of Royal Street at about 12:45 a.m. on February 17. Witnesses had reported a disturbance at a local business, which police are calling “simple battery.”

Police say LaBeouf struck a man several times with his fists. Witnesses told officers he left briefly but then returned more agitated. Authorities say LaBeouf again hit the same man and then punched another man in the nose. Multiple bystanders reportedly tried to restrain the actor until officers arrived.

Shia LaBeouf Charged With Two Counts Of Battery

Officials confirmed that the altercation occurred amid the city’s annual carnival festivities, which draw large crowds to the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods. The events are known for late-night celebrations, and police remain on high alert throughout the period.

“Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business. A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the statement wrote.

“The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive.”

Police wrote, “Multiple people attempted to hold him down- he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave- but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body. LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person-punching him in the nose.”

“LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.”

Shia LaBeouf is scheduled to appear in court on March 19 for his charges.

The two men involved in the alleged assault were not identified in the police statement. There were no immediate reports about their conditions. Local authorities have not indicated whether additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.