Shecky Greene, Legendary Las Vegas Comedian, Dead at 97

Shecky Greene, the legendary Las Vegas headliner and stand-up comedian, has died. Greene passed away Sunday morning at his home in Las Vegas.

His wife of 41 years, Marie Musso Greene, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his death was due to natural causes. He was 97.

“It was fun,” Marie said of spending much of her life with beloved comedian Shecky Greene. “He always made humor out of whatever he could. He made you laugh and feel good. It was a happy time.”

Though Greene was best known for his Las Vegas act, he also delighted fans with dozens of appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, where he served as guest host on multiple occasions.

Through his boisterous and physical stand-up act, Shecky Greene helped usher in a new era for Las Vegas in the 50s and 60s, turning the neon-lit strip into a 24/7 party destination.

After opening for Dorothy Shay in 1954, Greene became a Vegas staple, spinning joy from the stage for the next several decades. His final appearance came in 2011 at the South Point Showroom.

Shecky Greene Struggled With Stage Fright, Mental Health

Throughout his career, Shecky Greene appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows, bringing his talents to the screen as well as the stage. It wasn’t always easy for the comedy legend, though.

In his later years, Greene suffered from intense stage fright and panic attacks in addition to prescription drug abuse and a gambling addiction.

“I was a manic depressive,” he told The Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2009. “Then I developed panic attacks, and I worked with people who never knew it. I’d get a standing ovation, then I’d burst out crying as soon as I left the stage.”

“I wanted to get out of show business so bad at that time,” Greene explained. “But when you’re making $100,000 a week and supporting 12 bookies and a wife — it’s difficult.”

Despite a tumultuous, oftentimes difficult, career, Shecky Greene remains one of the Las Vegas greats. He was inducted into the National Comedy Hall of Fame in a Vegas ceremony in 2020.

Along with his wife, Shecky Greene is survived by his two adopted daughters, Dorian Hoffman (Charlie Hoffman) and Alison Greene. Marie Musso Greene revealed that there will be no celebration of life for her late husband, per the family’s wishes.