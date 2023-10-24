‘She Was Very Strict’: Madonna Charges Her Dancers $100 Per Minute For Being Late

Carrie Ann Inaba, a well-known Dancing With the Stars judge, recently shared some valuable lessons she learned from her experience working as a dancer for the iconic pop star, Madonna. Inaba described Madonna as a strict taskmaster but emphasized that she was grateful for the experience and the lessons it provided.

Inaba appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she reflected on her time touring with Madonna, a gig that many aspiring dancers would consider a dream come true. While working for the Material Girl, Inaba and her fellow dancers had to adhere to a strict rule: for every minute they were late, they had to pay Madonna $100 out of their paycheck.

Inaba acknowledged that such a rule could have caused frustration, but she emphasized that it was a valuable lesson that has stayed with her throughout her career. “I’m so grateful she did that,” Inaba said. As a result, she learned the importance of punctuality, and now she makes sure to always be on time or, at times, even shows up “too early.”

Fond Memories

Despite the strict working conditions, Inaba spoke fondly of her time working with Madonna. She described the opportunity to tour with the legendary pop star as a dream come true. “There was like Michael [Jackson], Prince, and Madonna at the time. Right? I got on Madonna’s tour, and I was like, ‘That’s all I need,'” Inaba said. She embarked on this tour at the age of 23, and after the experience, she chose to “retire” from dancing and returned to school, marking a transition in her career.

Inaba’s journey did not lead her to retirement, though. Instead, she transitioned to a successful career as a judge on Dancing With the Stars, a role she has held since 2005. In addition to her television career, she has made appearances as an actor and choreographer on various shows, further establishing her presence in the entertainment industry. One notable role was when she served as a choreographer on the popular series Hannah Montana. Additionally, she replaced Julie Chen as a co-host on The Talk, cementing her status as a prominent and respected figure in the world of entertainment.

Cher recently shared her thoughts on Madonna’s behavior.

Carrie Ann Inaba’s experience working with Madonna undoubtedly left her with valuable life lessons, especially regarding the importance of punctuality and professionalism. These lessons have served her well throughout her successful career in the entertainment industry, and they continue to influence her work as a judge on Dancing With the Stars and in various other roles in the world of television.