‘She Cheated On You Steve!’: Fans Bring Up Cheating Rumors On Steve Harvey’s Birthday Post Dedicated To Wife Marjorie Harvey

The Family Feud host has gone to Instagram to shut down rumors about his wife’s infidelity

66-year-old Steve Harvey shared a heartwarming post on X to wish his wife, Marjorie Harvey, a happy birthday. Instead, fans took the opportunity to bring up the recent cheating and divorce rumors between them. That’s when Harvey put his foot down.

Rumors circulated last August that Marjorie had cheated on the comedian and TV show host with his chef as well as his bodyguard. The 59-year-old was also accused of treating The Steve Harvey Morning Show co-host Shirley Strawberry as “the help” in past.

On October 10th, Steve shared a pictured on X of the two of them dressed in all white as they posed on a yacht. He captioned the post, “happy birthday to my Queen 👑MarjorieHarvey”

Yet, fans wasted no time in bringing up the swirling rumors:

“She cheated on you Steve,” replied on fan.

“Didn’t she cheat??” echoed another.

“I see all is forgiven,” chimed another fan.

Harvey initially squashed the cheating rumors at a speaking engagement during last August’s annual Invest Fest in Atlanta, reassuring his fans that the he and Marjorie were in a peaceful place in their marriage.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” he said. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though. Sometimes you just want to respond but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip, man, but God been good to me. I’m still shining.”

His co-host, Strawberry, issued an on-air apology after a leaked conversation between herself and her ex-husband, Earnest “Earnesto” Williams, discussing the Harveys, found its way online. Reportedly, the comedian informed her ex that the Harveys lived in an impressive mansion and implied that Mrs. Harvey treated her and the show’s crew as if they were “the help.”

“I was just trying to make conversation with him,” Strawberry said. “I’m talking about you and Marjorie, and you guys are going through your own private hell. You didn’t need me to contribute to anything. I wanted to say it live on the radio because your name is in it. We’ve been friends for a long time, Steve…I wanted to give you and Marjorie a public apology and ask for your forgiveness publicly.”

Steve and Marjorie Harvey met at a comedy club in 1990 and briefly separated before getting back together and tying the knot in 2007.

“We’re best friends,” Marjorie told People magazine in 2012. “It’s the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything.”

The couple celebrated their 16th anniversary in Lake Como, Italy this past summer in July.

Even if the rumors are true, Steve has clearly moved on and is a happy place with Marjorie. As long as their happy, perhaps fans should take a hint. Of course, this all comes after Harvey was spotted hugging his daughter’s ex, Michael B. Jordan, at a basketball game. Life’s too short to hold grudges. Maybe we should all be a little more like Steve Harvey.