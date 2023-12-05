Shaun Davis, Former Mr. Universe Dead At 57

The bodybuilding community has been struck with sorrow once again as news of the passing of former Mr. Universe, Shaun ‘Dinosaur’ Davis, surfaces at the age of 57.

The precise cause of his death remains undisclosed.

Kuldeep Bhardwaj, a close friend of Davis, took to Facebook to validate the reports, posting a poignant message alongside a picture of the revered British bodybuilder.

“I’m completely devastated,” expressed Bhardwaj in the FB post. “Rest in Peace my friend. You were a constant source of inspiration since the day we crossed paths in school, throughout your phenomenal bodybuilding journey, and beyond. Your infectious smile and jovial spirit will be profoundly missed.”

Davis, an imposing figure weighing 334 lbs., boasted an illustrious career marked by numerous victories, including the esteemed Mr. Universe title in 1996. His triumphs extended to securing titles such as Mr. UK, Mr. Europe, Mr. Pro Universe, and Mr. Britain, among others.

Following a grappling bout with kidney ailments, Davis was compelled to retire from the sport. In 2009, after enduring three years of dialysis, he underwent a transplant.

Across social media platforms, an outpouring of tributes from devoted fans inundates the feeds. Stories celebrating the life of this larger-than-life figure, described by some as a “remarkable, motivating individual,” flood the digital space.

Regrettably, this year has witnessed the departure of several esteemed bodybuilders, including pioneers like Lisa Lyon, Neil Currey, Gustavo ‘The Freakin Rican’ Badell, and Bill Graham.