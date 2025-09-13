Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out on Ozzy Osbourne’s Passing After Nearly 2 Months

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out for the first time since her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s death almost two months ago.

On Friday, the 72-year-old TV personality shared an Instagram caption, describing her feelings since the Black Sabbath rocker’s passing on July 22 at 76 years old. She also thanked fans for their “overwhelming love and support.”

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” she wrote alongside footage of herself and her daughter, Kelly, at a falconry.

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with,” she added.

Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans For Their Support in the Wake of Ozzy’s Death: ‘I Love You All’

“The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence,” Sharon continued. “They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.”

“I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way,” she concluded.

She also shared clips of her and Kelly interacting with birds. One shot showed a falcon landing on Sharon’s glove and eating while she and her daughter, 40, watched.

In another scene, the America’s Got Talent alum, dressed in a white shirt, black jacket, and slacks, held up a raptor glove as a white owl flew to her. In another clip, she gently petted a gray bird for a moment before it flew away.

Sharon appeared with a small smile several times throughout the video, accompanied by hopeful background music. It ended with a shot of the former TV personality smiling as she held up her glove, featuring an owl, toward the camera.

The Instagram Post Follows Sharon Osbourne’s Last Public Appearance in July

Sharon’s Instagram post is her first public statement since Ozzy’s death. It’s also the first time she has shared photos from Black Sabbath’s final concert in early July. Ozzy passed away on July 22, just days after the performance.

Sharon was last seen publicly at Ozzy’s funeral procession in Birmingham, England, on July 30. The family, dressed in black, paused to view fan tributes to Ozzy at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.

Jack, Sharon, and Kelly Osbourne visited the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham to lay flowers and view tributes for Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sharon, supported by Kelly and Jack, 39, along with Aimee Osbourne, 42, and Louis Osbourne, 50, held up peace signs to the crowd and laid floral tributes.