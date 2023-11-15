Sharon Osbourne Says Whitney Houston Accused Her Of ‘Trying to F–k’ Bobby Brown

Sharon Osbourne is recalling the moment when Whitney Houston called her out for trying to sleep with her husband.

Sharon Osbourne is spilling on the moment when Whitney Houston accused her of “trying to f–k” her then-husband, Bobby Brown, 20 years ago.

As reported by Page Six, Sharon explained on The Osbournes Podcast, “I was hosting the [‘Divas Duets’] for VH1, and I was at sound check, and Whitney was up on stage doing her sound check.”

“Her little girl [Bobbi Kristina] obviously liked watching ‘The Osbournes’ and she came up and sat next to me,” she continued. “Gorgeous little thing. And then suddenly her dad came and sat [on] the other side of me, Bobby.”

Instagram

Sharon, 71, alleges that Houston was on stage singing when the song stopped and the singer asked her a jaw-dropping question.

“And she goes, ‘Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f–k my husband?’” Sharon revealed.

The former Talk host then explained how she rushed to apologize to Houston, exclaiming, “And I’m like, ‘No, no, please, I’m not!’ I went running down the aisle, and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you don’t understand! No, no, no, I wasn’t.’”

According to Sharon—who was married to rock star Ozzy Osbourne at the time—she even offered Houston her wedding ring.

“I gave her the ring, threw it at her. I said, ‘I promise you, I’m not interested in your husband. I’m married.’ And then she goes, ‘Alright then. OK.’”

Sharon Osbourne’s Marriage With Ozzy Osbourne

Just in case Sharon’s desperate plea to Whitney Houston wasn’t convincing enough—she recently revealed that she and her husband Ozzy have a suicide pact.

In an interview with Mirror, Sharon explained, “Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it – we’d be off.”

More recently, the iconic couple spoofed Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween.