Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Was ‘Stoned on Every Episode’ of ‘The Osbournes’

Nearly 20 years after The Osbournes ended, Sharon Osbourne reveals that her husband and rock legend Ozzy was stoned on every episode of their hit reality TV show.

PEOPLE reports that while on the British series Celebrity Big Brother, Sharon spoke about Ozzy getting stoned while filming the MTV show. “He was stoned on every episode,” she declared. “He was never sober.”

Continuing to speak about Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne also stated her husband hasn’t watched any of the show’s episodes. “He’s never seen it, doesn’t want to see it, and he never watched one episode.”

Although their MTV reality show came to an end in March 2005, Sharon, Kelly, Jack, and Ozzy Osbourne have gone on to now co-host The Osbournes Podcast. Sharon and Ozzy’s eldest daughter Aimee declined to appear on the show.

“I’m not some weirdo depressed daughter that’s afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day,” Aimee once stated. “I just didn’t choose to do the show. I want to be a singer, and I felt if I’d stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away.”

Aimee further revealed that Sharon was hurt by her decision to not appear on the show. “We definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I’m more reserved and my private life is very important.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Said Hit Reality Show Had ‘Massive Negative Effect’ on Her Mental Health

In Nov. 2023, Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne discussed on their podcast whether or not the reality TV show would ever be rebooted.

Although Ozzy was quick to shut down any chances of the show making a return, Kelly stated it had a massive negative effect on her mental health. “Imagine having to relive every conversation you’ve ever had throughout a 24-hour period or six-month period,” she said. “And then all of a sudden people are judging everything you’ve said. You’re just like, ‘Wait I just thought I was having a normal conversation, now this person hates me.’ It’s crazy. It just made me so insecure.”

Ozzy then said that filming was so intrusive in their home. “At the time, I said I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose,” he said. “And squeeze a zit if I wanted to do without being on camera. And they had a f—ing camera in there. When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”

Ozzy pointed out the seasons became more real as the show progressed. “[That’s] why I don’t think we’ll ever do another season,” Jack declared.”

Ozzy chimed in and added, “It won’t happen again. Never in a million years.”