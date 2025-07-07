Sharon Osbourne Claims She Had to Disinvite One Band From Performing at Ozzy’s Final Concert With Black Sabbath

Just before Ozzy Osbourne’s highly anticipated final concert with Black Sabbath, the rock icon’s wife, Sharon, revealed she was forced to disinvite one band from the event.

While speaking with Billboard, Sharon discussed her decision to disinvite a band from the “Back to the Beginning” show. She said the band was removed because its members “wanted to make a profit.”

“It’s not the time to make a profit,” she explained. “After the show, I’ll let everyone know who it was. I think people will be shocked.”

Sharon also told Metal Hammer last month that the unnamed band was removed from the lineup following a dispute with the group’s manager. She said the situation made her feel “the worst way” she’s felt in years.

“I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath,” she said. “And I don’t care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn’t know me. And he’s now going around making up bull—- lies because I threw his band off the bill.”

Although she hasn’t revealed which band was disinvited to Ozzy’s performance, Sharon Osbourne said it wasn’t Iron Maiden.

“Oh god, no,” she declared. “Ozzy only has respect for the guys in Maiden.”

During the performance, Ozzy and Black Sabbath performed “War Pigs,” “N.I.B.,” and “Paranoid.” Ozzy also sang solo songs, including “I Don’t Know,” “Mr. Crawley,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” and “Crazy Train.”

Numerous Rock Bands Performed At Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

Among the bands who performed at the event were Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Alice in Chains. A reported 42,000 audience was reported.

The New York Post further reported that music icons, including Dolly Parton, Elton John, Billy Idol, and Jonathan Davis, were also in the audience. Aquaman star Jason Momoa hosted the sold-out event. All the money raised from the show was given to three charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Following the last song, Ozzy was presented with a cake as fireworks went off over Villa Park, symbolizing the end of an era in rock music.

“It’s the last song ever,” Ozzy declared on stage while sitting in on a bat-themed throne. “Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I love you.”