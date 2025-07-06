Ozzy Osbourne Delivers Final Performance with Black Sabbath While Sitting on Bat Throne

For his final concert with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne performed the show while sitting on an all-black bat throne.

The 76-year-old rock icon appeared on stage with Black Sabbath while performing the show, called “Back to the Beginning,” on Saturday at Villa Park in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates performed numerous hit tracks, including “War Pigs,” “Paranoid” and “N.I.B.”

Osbourne is unable to stand and walk for very long due to the impact of Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed with the disorder in 2019. His bat-themed throne featured a skull designed on each armrest.

Among those who performed during the show were Alice In Chains, Gojira, Pantera, Tool, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Fred Durst and Metallica.

During the show, there was a “Symphony of the Universe” drum-off that featured Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

Ozzy Osbourne Stated He Would Go “120%” at His Final Black Sabbath Show

Days before his final Black Sabbath show, Ozzy Osbourne opened up about “giving 120%’ during the performance.

“If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it,” he said during his SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks.

Osbourne then said that he hadn’t “done any physical work for at least 7 [or so] years.”

“By hook or by crook, I’m gonna make it there,” he continued. “I’ve got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me. I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

The rock icon revealed earlier this year to Billboard that he wouldn’t perform a full set with Black Sabbath. “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them,” he said. “I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

Osbourne hasn’t done a full set since late 2018. “I am trying to get back on my feet,” he noted at the time. “When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”