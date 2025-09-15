Shaquille O’Neal To Cover Expenses For Family Who Lost 4 Young Daughters In House Fire

Four young girls were killed in a house fire in North Carolina. As previously reported, their mother, 28-year-old Reagan Powers, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. With the family devastated, Shaquille O’Neal, of all people, will cover their expenses following the tragic incident.

A four-time NBA champion, O’Neal acts as the director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Suddenly, when he heard about the tragedy that killed four young daughters, Shaq knew he had to do something. So, alongside Sheriff Reginal Scandrett, he will pay for their funeral expenses.

“These were innocent lives full of promise, taken far too soon…this was not just a gesture of support, it was a moral responsibility,” O’Neal said, as per Fox 5. “You are not alone in your pain. We see you, we mourn with you and we’re here to help you carry this burden in any way that we can.”

The joint donation from the HCSO and Shaquille O’Neal will fully cover the family’s funeral expenses. That way, the financial burden caused by their heartbreaking deaths will become a bit lighter.

Mother-Of-Four Arrested And Charged

According to a release issued by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy took place on August 30. At around 2:30 a.m., Reagan Powers reportedly called police, saying that her home was engulfed in flames with her four children inside.

Unfortunately, first responders were unable to make a safe entry into the house, given the magnitude of the fire. WWAY later reported on the identities of the girls, all lost in the fire: 7-year-old Kalani, 6-year-old Kendall, 4-year-old Josephina, and 2-year-old Sophia Mlevin.

A warrant obtained by the outlet alleged that Powers, who was not in the house at the time, had placed her daughters in the care of an 11-year-old. As a result, her actions were described as a “grossly negligent omission.”

Days later, Powers was arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and four felony counts of child abuse.

The girls’ father, Patrick Ellis, shared a statement with WECT. He expressed his gratitude for the support the family has received from the community.

“Your compassion has been a comfort to us as we grieve the loss of my four children,” Ellis said. “Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we walk through this unimaginable loss.”