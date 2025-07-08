8-Year-Old Florida Girl Killed By Illegal Fireworks During Fourth Of July Display In Buena Park

An 8-year-old Florida girl, Jasmine Nguyen, tragically died after being struck by illegal fireworks during a Fourth of July display in Buena Park.

According to a release issued by the Buena Park Police Department (BBPD), the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 4. While on patrol, officers absorbed a large firework detonation at Cornflower Circle.

Moments later, officers observed family members carrying a child into a residence. Upon inspection, officers found an 8-year-old girl, identified as Jasmine Nguyen by ABC7, who had suffered critical injuries as a result of a fireworks-related explosion.

Life-saving efforts were started by officers, and Jasmine was transported to the University of California, Irvine (UCI) hospital. Shortly after arrival, Jasmine was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation determined that the cause of her fatal injuries was an illegal display of fireworks. They had been allegedly set up in the street by the homeowner. The fireworks misfired, with the explosives flying toward the residence.

Fatal Tragedy

A chain reaction occurred as all the other illegal fireworks began igniting. Eventually, Jasmine was seriously injured by one of the fireworks after being struck. No other significant injuries were reported by the BBPD.

The BBDP collaborated with the Orange County Fire Authority and the Orange County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad. They were able to determine that many of the detonated fireworks were illegal.

The homeowner, identified by KTLA as 46-year-old Earl Decastro, was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. He has since been released on a $20,000 bail. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will review Decastro’s charges.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Jasmine’s mother, Bi Doan, and her family through these difficult times.

This incident is just one of the many that have taken place during the Fourth of July celebrations. As previously reported, rapper and podcast host 4xtra lost two fingers as a result of a fireworks mishap.

No Jumper, the podcast that 4xtra co-hosts, posted a video on social media, showing 4xtra holding two colored fireworks in his hand. He is heard joking about blowing someone up with them.

However, hours later, the podcast posted that the rapper had suffered a fireworks accident, with No Jumper owner Adam22 revealing that 4xtra had lost two fingers.