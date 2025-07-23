Cause Of Fire At Assisted Living Facility That Killed 10

We now know details of how the fire erupted at the assisted living facility that killed 10 people, PEOPLE reported. The inferno at this Massachusetts elderly facility began on July 13 on the left side of the second floor.

Details Reveal Cause Of Fire That Killed 10 At Assisted Living Facility

It sparked inside a resident’s room of the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, according to State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. The consensus was that there was “no evidence of an intentionally set fire.”

Still, investigators found an oxygen concentrator amongst “numerous smoking materials” in the resident’s room. Despite all this evidence, officials don’t yet know what caused the fire. They have deemed it an accident, as no one had intentionally set the fire.

Davine believes there are two possible causes for the deadly inferno. Either there was an electrical or mechanical failure with the oxygen concentrator, or there was improper disposal of smoking materials.

A witness who lives near the facility recalled watching first responders pull bodies and pets from the building. Joe Alves also saw “a lot of people missing limbs” and some others in wheelchairs.

Assisted Living Facility Fire Claims 10th Victim

By the morning of Saturday, July 19, the 10th victim of the devastating blaze had passed away. CBS News reported that the Bristol County District Attorney confirmed the death of 66-year-old Brenda Cropper on Friday afternoon. Cropper had arrived at the hospital with severe injuries, sadly unable to survive the damage.

The death toll was initially nine. Meanwhile, 30 other people were injured by the flames. Some residents were trapped inside, screaming for help as they hung from the windows.

Furthermore, Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon called the incident “an unfathomable tragedy.” He then said, “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

Bacon also gave thanks to the nearly 50 firefighters who responded to the blaze. Not only that, but 30 of them had been off duty when the fire broke out.

“Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers,” said Bacon. “Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives.”