Shaquille O’Neal Reveals What He Said to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Perhaps the biggest star at this year’s Super Bowl was Taylor Swift. Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023. Because she is the most famous person in the world, even some of the most unexpected people are Swifties. That includes one Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq recently recalled what it was like to meet the pop star at the big game.

“She was very nice. I met her mom and I met her dad also,” says O’Neal. “I know what celebrities go through, so my meeting was very short.” O’Neal also noted that he greeted Swift with a “hello” and the two took a picture together so that he could show his kids.

Because O.J. Simpson is always going viral, he has landed himself a spot on the It Is What It Is Podcast. On the latest episode, the former Buffalo Bills star responded to a comment made by O’Neal.

“You don’t [open up to a woman] Because once you do, whenever something goes down they’re gonna throw it back at your face,” Shaq said on a recent episode of his podcast

O.J. turned heads with his response

“When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know what he’s talking about,” he said. “Is he talking about confessing? No man, don’t confess. I think he’s right. Don’t say nothing… leave me out of the confession. Y’all gotta leave me out of this one.”

O’Neal Calls 2002 NBA Finals ‘Boring’

O’Neal spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won three championships with the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. Bryant and O’Neal are known as one of the most dominant duos ever as they are the last team to win three straight titles coming in 2000, 2001, and 2002.

Kobe and Shaq’s last title together in 2002 was perhaps their easiest as they beat the then-New Jersey Nets in four games for a clean sweep. Shaq says that the series was such a breeze that at times it got ‘boring.’

“It was boring,” said O’Neal, per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I actually got mad when we were playing in Jersey. Do you think [then-Nets center] Todd MacCulloch is going to stop me at the crib in Jersey in front of my grandma and grandpa? S***! No. Stop it.”