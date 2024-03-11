Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Attend Private Oscars After-Party Hosted by Madonna

Travis Kelce wasn’t able to make it to the Grammy Awards last month. It was the weekend before the Super Bowl and he had to prepare. So most people anticipated that Taylor and Travis would make their red carpet debut at the Oscar Awards. But that did not happen.

But, despite being absent from the red carpet, the couple were indeed in town for the event. They just were not at the event. TMZ reports that they did attend pop icon Madonna’s Oscars after-party – where no photos were allowed.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Eager to Get Back to America

It is a bit surprising that Taylor and Travis were back on American soil on Sunday.

The pop star just wrapped up the Singapore leg of her highly acclaimed Eras tour on Saturday. Swift will not perform the show for another two months and apparently wanted to get a head start on her PTO.

“Taylor and Travis landing here in L.A. comes after T-Swift’s six sold-old shows in Singapore as part of her “Eras” tour — which wrapped up this past weekend. Sounds like they were ready to get the hell out of there and come back stateside … which is exactly what they did,” TMZ wrote.

Kelce Receives High Praise From His Brother

Football has meant more than just a game for retired Eagles center Jason Kelce. It has also helped build his bond with his brother, Travis.

The two brothers played football together their entire lives, even through college. Jason praised his brother for the impact he’s had not only on his career but his life.

“There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share,” Jason said. “It made me stronger, tougher, and smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding.”