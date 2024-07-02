Shantel VanSanten Finalizes Divorce With Wild $10K Per Day Pet Custody Deal

Although Shantel VanSanten has finalized her divorce from Victor Webster, the split is coming with a wild $10,000 per day pet custody deal.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Victor Webster will have custody of the former couple’s dog, Nova, with Shantel VanSanten being able to visit the furbaby for extended periods of time. During her visits, VanSanten is required to share updates about the pup’s location. If she takes Nova for more than three weeks, she will be forced to pay her ex $10,000 per day until the dog is returned.

Meanwhile, Webster and VanSanten’s cats, Finnegan and Phillippa, are now in the custody of Webster’s brother, Vince.

Along with the pet agreement, Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster reached an agreement over their finances, which included the sale of the Los Angeles property. VanSanten is to pay $25,000 to equalize the divorce. Neither VanSanten nor Webster will be receiving spousal support. The former spouses did not have any children.

The now exes, who first met on the set of Love Blossoms in 2017, got engaged in 2020 and were married later that year in three ceremonies. However, less than two years later in Jan. 2023, Webster filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Shantel VanSanten Posts Cryptic Message Following Divorce Settlement

Just after she and Webster settled their divorce, Shantel VanSanten took to her Instagram Stories to post a cryptic message.

“Let go,” the message reads. “Don’t allow yourself to get comfortable existing in spaces where you know you deserve better.”

The message continues by stating that love is not meant to hurt or to be given at the bare minimum. Love does not require for you to be cooler, or less emotional, or less yourself, for you to be worthy of it meeting you. Love chooses you. In the good, and the bad. It isn’t an almost thing.”

The message further states that love isn’t something that anyone needs to beg for or fight for constantly.

“There is power in letting go of anything that is forcing you to let go of yourself,” the message concludes. “Don’t ignore what you know in your heart.”

Webster also posted a cryptic message. “Once you grow up, you realize you don’t want to be crazy in love,” the message reads. “You want to be calm in love, stable in love, patient in love, understood in love, safe in love. Your partner should give you peace of mine and reassurance, not constantly little heart attacks and high anxiety.”