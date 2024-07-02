Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Calling Megan Thee Stallion ‘Fatter Than a Swamp-Raised Possum’

Shannon Sharpe directly apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for some jokes he made about her last year.

In Nov. 2023, the former Denver Broncos star told his Nightcap podcast co-host, Chad “Ochocino” Johnson, that he thought the Grammy-winning rapper “stretched out like a quart to three” and “do it for her three ways: deep, hard, and continuously.”

In a separate podcast episode, Shannon Sharpe referred to Megan Thee Stallion as “fatter than a swamp-raised possum.” He also said she was “stacked up like dirty laundry in a dorm room.”

The comments did not sit well with Megan’s fans and they slammed Sharpe, deeming everything he said as “wildly inappropriate.” He eventually apologized, saying he and Johnson would “do better.”

Now, Sharpe is back-tracking his comments and is showing he’s genuinely sorry. While having Megan Thee Stallion on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Sharpe said, “Before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally. I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you — I didn’t know if that was going to be possible but I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you.”

Shannon Sharpe addressed the “jokes” he made about Megan Thee Stallion and how the remarks would have been better without involving the rapper. “I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it,” he explained. “So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say, as a man as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

Responding to Sharpe, Megan replied that she appreciated the apology. The duo then raised a glass of Sharpe’s cognac, Shay by Le Portier. Sharpe also gave the musician some flowers.

Megan Thee Stallion Gushed About Lil’ Kim During Her Sitdown With Shannon Sharpe

Following the apology, Shannon Sharpe and Megan Thee Stallion chatted about her rap career and who really inspired her music. Among those she gives credit to for her success is Lil’ Kim.

“I used to wanna be just like my momma ‘cause my momma was a rapper,” Megan explained about her mother, Holly Thomas. “But my momma favorite female rapper was Lil’ Kim so she put me on Biggie before she put me on Lil’ Kim,”

Megan Thee Stallion also told Shannon Sharpe, “I used to love Biggie so much, I still love Biggie. She was like, ‘If you love Biggie, I got something for you that’s gon’ f—k you up. Then she start playing me Kim and I was like ‘What is this?’”

Megan went on to add, “So, I definitely was on Kim early but my momma was my favorite female rapper.”