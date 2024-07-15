Shannen Doherty’s Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Her Death at 53

One day after Charmed star Shannen Doherty’s death at 53, her ex-husband Ashley Hamilton has broken his silence on the loss.

“Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel,” Hamilton told TMZ. “Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times. My love and admiration for her lasted far longer than our short-lived marriage.”

“Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor.”

Shannen Doherty was married to Ashley Hamilton for just one year, from 1993-94. Hamilton admits that he never reached out to his ex-wife during her lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Doherty’s ex says he wanted to give her peace and space at the time. He realizes now, though, that his silence was a mistake. “The world lost a free-spirited soul and my heart aches for her and for all those who loved her. May she rest in peace,” Hamilton added.

Shannen Doherty Passed Away Just One Day After Settling Divorce

Shannen Doherty’s most recent ex, Kurt Iswarienko, has yet to speak out about her death. The estranged couple settled their divorce just 1 day before her death.

After tying the knot in October 2011, Doherty and Iswarienko shared a 9-year marriage, parting ways in 2023.

In the months since, the pair have gone through a difficult divorce, with Doherty claiming that Iswarienko was “permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me [spousal support].”

Iswarienko, however, denied this tactic. “Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,’” his attorney Katherine Heersema maintained. “He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”