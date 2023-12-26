Shannen Doherty ‘Thankful to Be Here’ Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Despite her current battle with stage four cancer, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Shannen Doherty declares how thankful she is to still be alive and breathing.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Clear Podcast, Doherty couldn’t help but be grateful for where she is. “This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we’re here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin,” she explained. “Who don’t walk away, who love us unconditionally, and who have the same beliefs and morals and standards, and people who have character. I’m just so thankful, really, to be here for it.”

Shannen Doherty’s mother, Rosa, was the guest for the latest podcast episode. Shannen told her, “I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it before Christmas.”

According to Us Weekly, Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After going through two years of chemotherapy, the actress declared she was in remission. However, her cancer returned in 2020 and later metastasized to her brain. She recently revealed the cancer has spread to her bones.

Along with her cancer battle, Shannen Doherty and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko called it quits earlier this year after 11 years of marriage.

Doherty stated she found out that her husband cheated on her right before brain surgery in January 2023. “I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over,” she explained. “That my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years.”

Sources Say Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko Were Living Separately For Two Years Before Her Brain Surgery

After Shannen Doherty revealed details about her ex’s infidelity, sources close to Kurt Iswarienko made some claims. One of them was that he and Doherty had been living separately for two years before her brain surgery.

While speaking to TMZ, the insider stated that Iswarienko had told Doherty about his new relationship after New Year’s Day. It was revealed that Doherty fell a few days after Iswarienko told her about the situation. This led to her being sent for an MRI. The doctors then discovered her brain tumor and she had the surgery.

Shannen Doherty called out TMZ about the source. “I will address the marriage and affair further on [Let’s Be Clear]” she confirmed. “[TMZ} please do more diligence and to the ‘friend/girlfriend’ who tried to put this story out.”

Doherty made another jab at the media outlet. “I realize you’re scared of the truth,” she continued. “But trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere.”

Although she’s fighting both a health and relationship fight, Shannen Doherty remains optimistic. “For me, it’s been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear,” she said on Monday. “But with all of that, I have found … I was actually saying this to myself the other night, ‘God, I think I’m actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.’”