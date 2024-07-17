Shannen Doherty’s Mother Breaks Silence on Daughter’s Tragic Death at 53

Shannen Doherty’s mother, Rosa Doherty, issued a statement following the Charmed star’s death over the weekend.

Speaking about her daughter, Rosa described Shannen as her “beautiful girl” and her heart.”

“Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life,” Rosa shared with PEOPLE. “We are truly appreciative.”

Shannen Doherty passed away amid her tough battle with breast cancer. The actress revealed in 2015 her diagnosis. Although she went into remission in 2017, the cancer returned in 2020 as metastatic stage 4 cancer. Last year, she revealed the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Doherty’s longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, revealed the actress died on Saturday, July 13. She was 53 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” Sloane shared. “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Shannen Doherty Credited Mother’s Strength For Her Fighting Hard Against Cancer

In Nov. 2023, Shannen Doherty told PEOPLE her mother’s strength had inspired her to keep fighting. Her mother had fought a brain aneurysm when the actress was just 8 years old.

“I come from a woman who was determined,” Doherty explained. “She impressed that upon me as a very young child like, ‘You don’t give up. You just have to work hard at it.’”

The Charmed star shared in April that she wanted to prioritize her mother amid her health battle. “Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier,” she stated on her Let’s Be Clear podcast. “I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.”

In that same episode, Doherty also said she wanted to keep fighting, pointing out how much she wanted to stay alive. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving,” the actress said.

She then added she wasn’t done creating. “I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better [and] I’m not done.”