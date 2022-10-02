Shania Twain Explains Why Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey ‘Went Sour’ And What She Learned From It

Most celebrities have nothing but nice things to say about Oprah Winfrey, but country star Shania Twain recently revealed that a dinner with the media mogul “all went sour” when they touched on a certain topic.

Twain And Winfrey’s Long Friendship

Twain and Winfrey have a long history together. Winfrey has interviewed the singer several times throughout her career, and the pair even collaborated on the 2011 series Why Not? With Shania Twain, which ran on Winfrey’s OWN network.

During a recent appearance on the Table Manners podcast, Twain shared a moment when things got awkward between her and Winfrey. She wasn’t specific about when this moment took place, but did mention that it happened in the ’90s.

Twain Recalls The Topic That Caused A Dinner To Go ‘Sour’

“I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey,” Twain started. “She’s such a smart lady. It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour.”

Luckily, the pair got things back on track pretty quickly. “I said, ‘Let’s stop talking about religion!’” Twain laughed. “She is quite religious. I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion. I’m much more of a spiritual person. I would say I’m a seeker.” Twain was raised Christian but has explored other faiths, like the Sikh practice of Sant Mat.

She continued, “Everyone always says, ‘Never talk about politics or religion.'” Twain explained that, while she was open to having a conversation about her and Winfrey’s religious differences, “it just wasn’t debatable.”

Winfrey: ‘I Have Respect For All Faiths’

Winfrey is very open about her faith. During an episode of Oprah’s Lifeclass, she stated, “I am a Christian, that is my faith. I’m not asking you to be a Christian. If you want to be one I can show you how. But it is not required. I have respect for all faiths. All faiths. But what I’m talking about is not faith or religion. I’m talking about spirituality.”

“There was no room for debate, and I like to debate,” the country singer shared. “Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.'” Even though that dinner might have gone “sour,” it looks like Winfrey and Twain found a way to move past any awkwardness and continue their friendship.

