Shania Twain Brought New Meaning To The Word ‘Cowgirl’ With Grammys Red Carpet Look

We didn’t think anyone could outdo Pharrell’s big hat moment at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014, but Shania Twain has proved us wrong! At the 65th Grammy Awards, Twain came out to play in an outfit that brought new meaning to the word “cowgirl.”

On February 5, 2023, Twain wowed fans with a one-of-a-kind white and black ensemble. All eyes were on the musician as she took the red carpet by storm in a head-to-toe glittery black and white polka dotted suit. The outfit included a longline blazer and enormous bell bottom pants that grazed the ground.

If a suit with large sequined polka dots wasn’t enough of a statement piece, the award-winning singer opted to top off her fun outfit with a matching sky high hat! Complementing the playful look, Twain donned a super long red wig with matching cherry red lipstick. The only place where the singer kept it simple was with her jewelry, if you can call diamond accessories by Messika basic.

Shania Twain attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

However, the whimsical suit designed by young British-American designer Harris Reed stole the show. It’s no surprise since the 26-year-old designer is already taking the fashion industry by storm. The revolutionary creator has not only worked with Twain but also with one of her biggest fans, Harry Styles.

The polka dot suit was released in the fall as part of a collection. According to Reed, the suit centers “around community, collaboration and all the incredible individuals that it takes to create safe spaces for everyone to feel their most authentic selves.”

During a red carpet interview, Twain shared that she chose the incredible piece because she “just fell in love with the fun” of the suit. Turns out, the singer is all about having fun in her 50s and that includes being on the red carpet. When asked if the red carpet ever gets old, she said no, “It’s an opportunity to wear fun clothes! I love it … I just love the whole spirit of all of it.”

Twain attended the Grammys to present the award for Best Country Album and “to represent country music” as she said on the red carpet. Plus, the singer recently released her new album, Queen of Me. In the spirit of having fun, the artist referred to this as her “cheer myself up album.”

From her new album to her playful polka dot suit, Twain is certainly spreading cheer!