Shania Twain Admits Brad Pitt’s 60th Birthday Doesn’t Impress Her Much

Brad Pitt received birthday wishes from Shania Twain — who took the opportunity to wish the Fight Club star a happy 60th birthday with a joke on Instagram.

Referring to her famous name drop of Pitt in her 1997 hit song That Don’t Impress Me Much, she commented, “That don’t impress me much, but HBD.” She also included a kissy face emoji.

This wasn’t Twain’s first birthday shoutout to Pitt, either. She gave him a special shoutout in 2020 on X (formerly Twitter) in 2020. “Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt,” she wrote on the actor’s 58th birthday. “I’ll make an exception for today.”

Despite singing, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much,” it appears that the two stars don’t have much of a relationship. “I’ve never met Brad Pitt,” Twain revealed on an episode of Chicken Shop Date in March 2023. “I think he’s avoiding me, honestly.”

So, why did Twain decide to include Pitt in the song? Apparently she was inspired when Pitt sued Playgirl magazine for publishing naked photos of him and then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in 1997. She insists it wasn’t meant to target the action star. She simply was making an observation.

“I was writing this album, and there was a scandal where there were naked photos… and this was like, all the rage,” she told Billboard in 2017. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about. We see naked people every day.”