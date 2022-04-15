Does Shane West Have A Wife? The Truth About His Love Life And Relationship With Mandy Moore

Let’s be honest: we all had a crush on Shane West back in the 2000s. How could you not fall in love with him after watching A Walk to Remember? Though it’s been 20 years since the classic teen romantic drama premiered, we’re still dying to know about West’s love life. Does he have a wife? Is he single? Was he in love with Mandy Moore? Let’s dive into West’s dating history and current relationship status.

Shane West‘s Romantic History

Born in 1978, as Shannon Bruce Snaith and in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Shane West has appeared in a number of television shows and films over the years. Most notably, he played Eli Sammler on Once and Again between 1999 and 2002, Ray Barnett on ER between 2004 and 2009, Michael on Nikita between 2010 and 2013, and John Alden on Salem between 2014 and 2017. Of course, he also starred as Landon Carter in A Walk to Remember alongside Mandy Moore in 2002.

When it comes to his romantic life, West appears to be single. He’s also never been married. However, he has dated some notable women throughout the years.

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

For instance, he was with Rachael Leigh Cook between 1997 and 1999. She was married to Daniel Gillies between 2004 and 2021, as well, with whom she shares two children.

He dated Monica Keena between 2001 and 2002. The Dawson’s Creek star has since been romantically linked to Edward Furlong.

Between 2003 and 2005, West was with Jenna Dewan, who was later married to Channing Tatum from 2009 to 2019. She shares a daughter, Everly, with the Magic Mike actor.

He was linked to actress C.C. Sheffield between 2006 and 2007, followed by actress Sherrie Rose between 2008 and 2009.

Next up came Evan Rachel Wood in 2009, who played his on-screen sister in Once and Again back in the early aughts and called West her “celebrity crush.”

Romantic rumors surrounding West have consisted of model Alicia Zacharkiewicz between 2009 and 2010, actress Dina Meyer in 2001, actress Jesica Ahlberg in 2014, and South African model Jessica Lee Buchanan between 2018 and 2019.

Shane West On Dating

In 2014, West spoke to Glamour on the topic of dating, saying that being with a fellow actor comes with its benefits, such as a shared passion for the same job. “At the same time, actors are crazy,” he added. “We’re all a group of insecure people really—at least in front of the camera. So to endure a double insecurity in dating, you have to really be strong to make it work.”

He also shared the positives of being with a non-actor. “They can be a little more real and more down-to-earth. But they may not understand the things you have to go through, so you’re kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” he continued. “In the end, if the person is sweet and they care about you and you care about them, you let everything else go.”

The Truth About His Relationship With Mandy Moore

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2002, Shane West and Mandy Moore sparked rumors, due to their on-screen chemistry in A Walk To Remember.

“I think we both had a little bit of a crush,” West told Vulture, “but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny, but is true and rare.”

In reality, Moore is married to Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes. The two welcomed a son, August, in February 2021.

Despite never pursuing a romantic relationship offscreen, West and Moore have remained good friends over the years. West even introduced Moore at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. “Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it also gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman. Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none,” he said during his speech. “I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you were going to go on to do big things and amazing things, and you have…. I couldn’t be more proud of you. I couldn’t be more happy for you.”

When asked if she would ever consider reuniting on the big screen with West, she told People, “I would love to. I love him.”