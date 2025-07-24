‘Shallow Hal’ Star Rene Kirby Dead At 70

Rene Kirby, the actor best known for his role in the Jack Black comedy Shallow Hal, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Jon, Kirby’s brother, confirmed to Vermont’s Seven Days that Kirby passed away on July 11 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He had been hospitalized for two months, battling complications involving his kidneys, bladder, and esophagus, along with multiple infections. Although Kirby had previously overcome throat cancer, the removal of his larynx left him unable to speak.

Rene Kirby was 70.

Kirby was born in Vermont with spina bifida, a condition that causes scoliosis, leg paralysis, and difficulty walking. Despite this, Kirby earned state titles in swimming and skiing and later worked at IBM for 20 years.

Kirby was born in Vermont with spina bifida, a condition that causes scoliosis, leg paralysis, and difficulty walking. Despite this, Kirby earned state titles in swimming and skiing and later worked at IBM for 20 years.

While living in Vermont in 1999, Kirby was discovered by director Peter Farrelly during the filming of the Jim Carrey comedy Me, Myself and Irene. Impressed after their meeting, Farrelly cast Kirby in Shallow Hal as Walt, a role that saw him share the screen with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black.

After working with the Farrelly brothers on Shallow Hal, Kirby was cast as Phil Rupp in Stuck on You, his second collaboration with them in 2003. In 2005, Kirby had a small role in the series Carnivàle, which focused on characters in a traveling circus during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.

Rene Kirby Learned to Walk on His Hands as a Toddlar

Rene was the second of seven children born to Don and Janet Kirby. When doctors suggested using instruments to stretch his legs, his parents declined. Instead of using a brace when Rene was 9 months old, his mother propped him up with pillows and placed his bottle just out of reach. This encouraged him to move, and by age 1, he was walking on his hands.

An Essex machinist crafted a three-wheeled bike with a hand crank for Rene when he was just 10 years old. He used it throughout his life. Remarkably, he also walked and skied using only his hands.

Rene achieved state titles in gymnastics in high school and swam across Shelburne Bay in his youth. He and his brother Jon worked together to remodel several houses, milling lumber, laying tile and hardwood floors, and installing insulation.

After he retired from IBM, Rene found joy in online stock trading.

He was preceded in death by his father three years ago and is survived by his mother and six siblings.