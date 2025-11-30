‘Shakespeare in Love’ and ‘Empire of the Sun’ Legend Dead at 88: RIP to Tom Stoppard

Tom Stoppard, a playwright who is best known for his roles in Shakespeare in Love and Empire of the Sun, has passed away. He was 88 years old.

The late acting legend’s agents at United Agents confirmed the news, telling the BBC that he “died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family.”

“He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity,” the statement reads. “And for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit, and his profound love of the English language. It was an honour to work with Tom and to know him.”

Born in Czechoslovakia on July 3, 1937, as Tomáš Sträussler, Stoppard’s writing career began in the early 1950s. After working as a journalist and drama critic, he became a playwright in 1960.

Known as the playwright for the National Theatre, many theatre critics often compared Shoppard to William Shakespeare.

Nationally known for his work, Tom Shoppard was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997. He also received the Order of Merit in 2000. He also received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Shakespeare in Love, three Laurenence Olivier Awards, and five Tony Awards.

Stoppard married three times. He wed his third wife, Sabrina Guinness, in 2014.

The late playwright had four children, including actor Ed Stoppard.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla Pay Tribute to Tom Stoppard

Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla released a statement, sharing that they were “deeply saddened” by the death of “one of our great writers.”

Describing Tom Stoppard, the royal couple also stated he was a “dear friend who wore his genius lightly.”

“He could, and did, turn his pen to any subject,” they further shared. “Challenging, moving, and inspiring his audiences, borne from his own personal history.”

The king and queen then stated, “We send our most heartfelt sympathy to his beloved family. Let us all take comfort in his immortal line: ‘Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.'”

The quote is from Stoppard’s stage piece Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.

Along with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Mick Jagger also paid tribute to Tom Stoppard.

Pointing out Stoppard as his “favorite playwright,” Jagger stated, “He leaves us with a majestic body of intellectual and amusing work. I will always miss him.”