‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The tragic passing of Sex & The City star Willie Garson shook fans and co-stars alike on September 21 – the actor died aged 57 and without a cause of death revealed. All fans knew was that the much-loved side-kick to SATC character Carrie Bradshaw had passed following a short illness.

Two days after Garson’s death, an obituary was published, finally confirming why the adored star passed, also outlining his accomplishments and roles in other TV series and movies.

Willie Garson Dies Aged 57

Scroll for the details. Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the HBO series and will appear in the reboot And Just Like That…, died from pancreatic cancer. His family-published obituary read: “The cause was pancreatic cancer.”

“As Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s best male friend, Garson was never at a loss for a caustic quip,” it added, continuing: “As his role evolved over the course of six seasons, Stanford was not only hilarious, but also vulnerable at times, as he struggled in his own efforts to navigate sex and the city.”

Also noted were the 300+ TV shows and 70+ movies he appeared in.

Tributes From ‘SATC’ Co-Stars

Tributes for the New Jersey native have been pouring in – all of the SATC main cast let touching notes as they remembered the man behind the circular-rimmed glasses and naughty evening cocktails. The show’s queen bee, Sarah Jessica-Parker wrote:

“It’s been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship,” adding: “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

Cynthia Nixon Shares Love

On-screen lawyer and hard-hitting political face Cynthia Nixon, meanwhile, said: “He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

The series’ author, Candace Bushnell said that Willie Garson brought Stanford Blatch “to life so beautifully,” while Kristin Davis said she wanted to pay tribute to his “fierce commitment to single fatherhood.” Garson is survived by son Nathen Garson. Kim Cattrall called the passing a “terribly sad loss.”

Fan tributes continue on social media.