Everything We Know About Seth MacFarlane’s Star-Studded Dating History

Ever wonder about Seth MacFarlane’s love life? Unlike many Hollywood celebrities who are eager to make their romantic pairings splashily Instagram official, MacFarlane is very private about his love life and rarely discusses his relationships or posts about them on social media. Nevertheless, we do know about a small handful of women in the entertainment industry that he has evidently been linked to.

MacFarlane’s Most Recent Relationship Is Reportedly With Anne Winters

Winters is best known for her role as Chloe Rice in 13 Reasons Why. She co-starred with MacFarlane in The Orville season 3. In December 2021, Winters posted an Instagram story that showed them cuddling while watching a movie in the backyard. No further posts or other information has been released since then, so we’re not sure about the current status of their relationship.

His Previous Relationships

Halston Sage

Sage is another The Orville co-star. The whispers linking her to MacFarlane began getting louder in September 2017. According to The Daily Mail, she and MacFarlane went to a fashionable West Hollywood dining spot together in early 2018 and appeared quite at ease despite the 20-year difference in their ages. He was 44 at the time. Sage left The Orville in season 2.

Emilia Clarke

E! News reported in early 2013 that MacFarlane and Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke were not continuing their relationship due to the demands of their careers and having to be geographically far apart so often. The couple had been together for about six months at the time of their split.

Clarke has also spoken frankly about the “pros and cons” of seeing someone who is as famous as she is. She told Glamour that getting unsolicited, intrusive advice from well-meaning admirers she didn’t even know while she was dating MacFarlane was very disconcerting for her.

Given the fact that she has legions of fans who adore her character on Game of Thrones, it was probably unavoidable. When it happened, though, Clarke retained her poise and just dismissed it, but it clearly rankled her.

“Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, ‘I’m a big fan of the show, and I’m not sure what you’re doing with that guy,’ which I didn’t react well to. That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: ‘Can I get a selfie? And by the way…’ Unh-unh, bro.”

Asked if she was dating anyone at the moment, Clarke replied, “No. I’m just chilling. I’ve got a good thing going.”