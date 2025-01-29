‘Sesame Street’ Actor Horst Janson Has Died, Health Setbacks in Final Months Revealed

Horst Janson, who is best known for his role on the German version of Sesame Street, passed away earlier this month following months of health struggles. He was 89 years old.

Dr. Arnim Rosebach, the Janson family’s attorney, confirmed the late actor’s passing to BILD. “Horst Janson passed away peacefully,” Rosebach explained. “His family and friends are infinitely sad. He died a few days ago.”

Janson reportedly suffered a series of health issues months before his death. Last summer, he experienced a stroke and completed rehabilitation in Bad Heilbrunn in Bavaria, Germany. Following his stroke recovery, the actor fell down the stairs inside his Grünwald residence. He sustained a brain hemorrhage and broke his hand.

Horst Janson was then infected with a hospital germ and spent the holidays in the hospital. He remained under the care of his doctors until his death.

Janson’s acting career began in the 1959 film The Buddenbrooks. He then appeared in various German films, including Ruf der Wildgänse, Das Riesenrad, and Robert Siodmak’s Escape from East Berlin. He then went on to appear in TV shows Der Bastian, Salto Mortale, and Zwei Halbe sind noch lange kein Ganzes.

Horst Janson starred in Sesamstraße, the German version of Sesame Street, from 1979 to 1983. He portrayed Horst on the show.

Fellow Actors Mourn the Loss of Former ‘Sesame Street’ Star Horst Janson

Following the news that Horst Janson passed away, fellow German actors mourned the loss of the former Sesame Street star.

Jutta Speidel, who appeared alongside Janson for Forsthaus Falkenau and Wie möchte sie’s denn genre, shared with BILD, “Horst was one of the really, really lovely and wonderful colleagues. I valued him very much. As a colleague and as a person. And he was such a beautiful man – with so much grandeur. I wish the family a lot of strength.”

Swiss actress Liselotte Pulver also spoke out about Horst Janson. What sad news. With Horst Janson, a great man is leaving the German-speaking stage. When we first met, we liked each other straight away. That was in 1959 when we were filming Thomas Mann’s The Buddenbrooks.”

Pulver continued by stating when she thinks of Janson, she thinks of his humanity and behavior. He was friendly to people, and, even as he got older, he lost none of his charm and youthfulness,” she added. We loved filming together and even loved laughing together. He will be missed. Goodbye, Horst.”