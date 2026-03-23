Serious Motorcycle Accident Leaves Bluegrass Legend Dead: Ronnie Bowman Was 64

Prolific bluegrass singer, songwriter, and multiple IBMA award winner Ronnie Bowman has died.

Videos by Suggest

According to Bluegrass Today, Bowman passed away on March 22 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. His death followed a motorcycle accident in Ashland City the previous day.

Bowman was 64.

Born in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Bowman started his music career as a child, singing gospel music in his family’s band. He went on to become a respected musician and songwriter, best known for his work with the Lonesome River Band.

Throughout his career, Bowman also released several acclaimed solo albums. His 1994 debut, Cold Virginia Night, won the IBMA Bluegrass Music Award for Album of the Year in 1995. He followed this with The Man I’m Tryin’ To Be (1998), Starting Over (2002), It’s Gettin’ Better All the Time (2005), and his self-titled album, Ronnie Bowman (2019).

In addition to his award-winning album, Bowman won the IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year award three times in 1995, 1998, and 1999.

Songwriters Barry Bales and Ronnie Bowman with singer Chris Stapleton at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3, 2016. (Photo by Christopher Polk/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Bowman was also a respected songwriter who penned tracks for some of country music’s biggest names. His songwriting credits include Lee Ann Womack’s “The Healing Kind,” Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More,” Jake Owen’s “The Journey of Your Life,” Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame,” and Brooks & Dunn’s “It’s Getting Better All the Time,” among others.

Country Music Artists Pay Tribute to Ronnie Bowman

Following his death, many country music artists took to social media to share their heartbreak.

“He was the favorite bluegrass and country singer of everyone I know. And he was everyone’s favorite hang,” Dierks Bentley wrote alongside a candid snapshot with Bowman on Instagram. “So many memories come to mind of my earlier days hanging out with him….”

“He was a joy to know,” Alison Krauss wrote in her own tribute. “Ronnie Bowman was much beloved in the songwriting community and will be greatly missed. Please say a prayer for his wife and family,” singer James Otto added.

“Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent also took to Instagram to mourn the sudden loss of Bowman. “He was one of the kindest people I’ve met. An incredible vocalist, prolific award-winning songwriter, but most of all just a beautiful person….,” she wrote in part alongside a picture of the two together.

“He will be tremendously missed in not only the bluegrass community, but well beyond, with all the lives he has touched,” Vincent added.