This Celeb-Loved Dry Shampoo Revives And Thickens Thin, Lifeless Locks 

Serge Normant is one of the leading hairstylists of our time. His work has been featured on fashion magazine covers like Vogue and Vanity Fair, on numerous fashion runways, and in countless television shows (recently with an always fashional Carrie ‘do in And Just Like That…).

To create his picture-perfect styles, Serge Normant developed a line of hair care products that are designed to create shiny, voluminous locks that are the stuff of envy. His cult-classic Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray is beloved by both Julia Roberts and Brooke Shields, and those ladies know a thing or two about rocking a gorgeous mane.

Yet another product from his line has people talking (not surprisingly Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker being two of them): his Meta Revive Dry Shampoo.

The Meta Revive Dry Shampoo isn’t your typical dry shampoo—it’s so much more. It also works as a root lifter, volumizer, texturizer, and hair thickener. Formulated with cedar bark extract and Zea Mays, this dry shampoo promises to quickly absorb excess oil while adding shine and softness, all without weighing down your hair.

This product can also work great on freshly washed hair, providing instant lift, body, and hold. Whether you are looking to extend your blowout, refresh your locks between washes, or simply add a little extra oomph to your look, the Meta Revive Dry Shampoo can handle it.

Reviewers pointed out that this isn’t a drugstore brand dry shampoo, so a little goes a long way. Others note that this is just as much of a texturizing product as it is a dry shampoo, so if you’re looking to just skip another day of washing your hair, you might want to try something else. But if you want some serious volume and body, this product fits the bill.

“Love, love, love this dry shampoo,” one happy shopper wrote. “My hair tends to fall flat very quickly and gets oily fast … this gives me bounce, lift, and texture and reduces oil.”

“This is by far the best dry shampoo I’ve ever purchased. It does so much more than take care of oil or flatness, it adds remarkable body and volume, and even provides control,” another shopper noted. “I can use it sparingly for big results. This is a product I actually apply the day I shampoo because of the volumizing effects. I highly recommend to buy.”

With these glowing reviews, we’re definitely taking a second look. And if you’re in the market for more body and shine with your hair, Serge Normant’s Meta Revive Dry Shampoo may be worth a closer look for you as well.

