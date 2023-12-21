Serena Williams Reveals She Donated Her Breast Milk to ‘Amazing Women’ in Need

Serena Williams is helping women in need – by donating her extra breast milk.

On Wednesday, the tennis icon revealed that she donated leftover breast milk on a recent trip to New York. “After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home,” Williams wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing.”

“BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk,” she added with a giggle emoji.

In the video, Serena Williams opens her freezer to reveal dozens of bags of breast milk. She explained that she’s “really excited” to donate the milk to “people who really need it.”

Whoever receives the tennis superstar’s donation will have no idea they’re in possession of the “super soldier” breast milk. “It’ll be anonymous,” she explained. “But super excited to just help in some way.”

In the short time since posting the video, Serena Williams received thousands of likes and replies. Many took to the comments to make good-natured jokes about the athlete’s breast milk.

“Somebody’s newborn is about to do handstands in their bassinet!” one user replied with a laugh. “Some kids backhand just got stronger,” another said.

Meanwhile, the gesture hit home with those who have experienced their own breast milk struggles. “As a NICU mom of twins who needed donor milk while waiting for mine to come in, thank you for donating,” one sure said.

“My baby is adopted and ended up having severe dairy allergies, so we relied on donor milk. It was such a gift to us and I’m always so grateful when I think about it!” another wrote.

Serena Williams is a Proud Mom of Two

Back in 2017, Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom they affectionately call Olympia.

Just this year, Williams and Ohanian brought a second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, into the world. Adira is now 4 months old.

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Serena Williams revealed she would be stepping away from tennis to focus on parenting.

In an essay written for Vogue in September 2022, she shared that her eldest child, Olympia, said she wanted to be a “big sister” when she grew up. Being one of five sisters, the sentiment touched Williams deeply.

“I’m the youngest of five sisters myself,” she wrote. “And my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to.”